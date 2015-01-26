By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 California Resources Corp
on Monday said it would no longer seek approval for a
large oil drilling project in Carson, California, due to low
crude prices.
The plan, first proposed in 2012, included the drilling of
more than 200 new wells in the Dominguez Oil Field, located
about 20 miles (32 km) south of Los Angeles. The field is
estimated to hold 52 million barrels of oil.
The company, which until late last year was part of
Occidental Petroleum, said the project was no longer
practical given current commodity prices.
U.S. crude was pegged at $46.29 on Monday, down more than 50
percent since last June.
Local environmentalists, who had successfully pushed to get
the Carson City Council to pass a 45-day moratorium on new oil
drilling in March, declared victory on Monday.
"Because of our efforts and much prayer we are victorious,"
said Latrice Carter, a researcher with the Carson Coalition.
Environmentalists initially objected to the project because
it planned to use the controversial practice of hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, to help bring the oil to the surface.
Fracking consists of injecting water, sand and chemicals
deep underground at high pressure to break apart rock and
release oil and gas into a well.
The project's backers later revised the scope of the project
to eliminate fracking after test wells showed it would not
effectively increase production. That did not deter opponents
however, who said they did not trust the company to keep its
word.
A spokeswoman for California Resources Corp said the company
would retain its Southern California presence, where it employs
about 700 people. The company has said the project would have
created well-paying jobs and increased tax revenues.
Californians are now watching to see whether low crude oil
prices will halt other proposed energy projects in the state,
including a number of projects aimed at expanding rail terminals
so they can offload more crude coming to the state by rail.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Alan Crosby)