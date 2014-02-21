By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 California lawmakers have
unveiled a new bill that would halt fracking and other
controversial oil extraction practices in the state until a
comprehensive review of their impact is complete, reigniting a
legislative debate that fracking opponents lost last year.
The bill, introduced Thursday by state senators Holly
Mitchell of Los Angeles and Mark Leno of San Francisco, would
put the brakes on fracking until the completion of a
multi-agency review of the economic, environmental and public
health impacts.
The bill, whose submission was first reported by Reuters
last week, would also halt the use of acids to dissolve shale
rock to increase the flow of oil into wells until the report is
finished.
It would also broaden the scope of a study called for as
part of a bill introduced separately last year, since passed
into law, that required oil companies to disclose more data
about their activities.
The proposed, expanded study would include health risks
posed by fracking to low-income residents like those living near
Los Angeles' Inglewood Oil Field, the nation's largest urban oil
field where both fracking and acid is being used, according to
Mitchell, who represents the predominately minority community.
Last year's bill did not seek to place a moratorium on
fracking while a study was conducted, an outcome that infuriated
many environmentalists in the state who see fracking as a threat
to drinking water supplies and a potentially large source of
planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
Fracking, where large amounts of water and some chemicals
are pumped underground at high pressure to break apart shale
rock and release oil, is considered a key tool in cracking
California's Monterey Shale, a massive deposit that is estimated
to hold up to 15 billion barrels of hard-to-reach oil.
The bill faces long odds in the California state
legislature, where a similar bill that called for a moratorium
failed by a wide margin last year.
California Governor Jerry Brown, who has the power to put a
halt to the practice via an executive order, has said he does
not support a moratorium. It is better for California to produce
its own crude oil than to import it from other states and
countries, he has said in the past.
Lawmakers and environmentalists hope that the state's severe
drought might help change minds in Sacramento about the need to
continue with the water-intensive practice. Fracking in the
state used about 300 acre-feet of water last year, or as much as
300 households, according to state records.
"A moratorium on fracking is especially critical as
California faces a severe drought with water resources at an
all-time low," said Leno.
"We are currently allowing fracking operations to expand
despite the potential consequences on our water supply,
including availability and price of water, the potential for
drinking water contamination and the generation of billions of
barrels of polluted water."