SAN FRANCISCO, July 27 California's finance
department aims to finish a review of more than 500 state funds
within a week to see how much cash they may have stashed away in
the wake of finding an unreported $54 million surplus in the
state's parks agency, the department's spokesman said on Friday.
The surplus at the parks agency has been an embarrassment
for California's cash-strapped government, which has been
slashing its spending in recent years.
The parks system could have avoided becoming a target for
cuts to help balance the state's books if the state's leaders
had been aware of the $54 million.
Governor Jerry Brown has ordered the finance department to
comb through the state's various funds to see if they have spare
cash that had not been previously reported, said department
spokesman H.D. Palmer.
Palmer compared the effort to inspecting a home's electrical
circuits, noting that "If you find one circuit that's not
working, you check them all."
After its review, the department will reconcile its findings
with a review of the funds by the state controller's office as
they use different accounting methods.
Palmer said the finance department's preliminary findings
indicate less than a $1 billion difference with the controller's
findings, with two funds in the state's transportation
department accounting for about $450 million of the variance.
