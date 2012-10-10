By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 9 California's record-high gas
prices held steady on Tuesday and were expected to begin
dropping later in the week, but a rise in wholesale prices
suggested the decline could be more moderate than market
analysts had previously anticipated.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state
was up three-tenths of a cent on Tuesday to $4.671, which marked
the lowest one-day increase since prices began to spike at the
beginning of last week, said Marie Montgomery Nordhues,
spokeswoman for the Automobile Club of Southern California.
Nevertheless, prices remained higher than $5 a gallon at
many gas stations in the state.
"The consensus seems to be they're probably peaking and
hopefully will be heading in the other direction real soon,"
Nordhues said.
Retail prices surged by more than 50 cents a gallon last
week and wholesale prices rose by almost a dollar a gallon after
a series of refinery mishaps pinched supplies. Trading market
sources said a possible "short squeeze" that came about when a
big refiner was forced to buy fuel on the spot market may also
have been a factor.
The price spike ended after California Governor Jerry Brown
on Sunday ordered that service stations be allowed to begin
stocking cheaper and more plentiful "winter-blend" fuel three
weeks ahead of schedule. Wholesale prices dropped by 60 cents a
gallon Monday and analysts said a sharp fall in retail prices
would follow within about a week barring further market
disruptions.
The huge jump in gasoline prices has unnerved drivers in
car-loving California and led to calls from California's two
U.S. senators for a federal investigation of possible
manipulation in the gasoline trading markets.
Richard Benes, an attendant at a 76 gas station in the
coastal community of Marina del Rey, adjacent to Los Angeles,
said he does not anticipate retail prices will fall soon.
"Prices just jumped ... but we can't expect them to go back
down just as quickly," Benes said.
Sam Larkin, 43, a medical supply salesman filling up his
minivan at an Arco station in West Los Angeles where the price
of regular unleaded stood at $4.79, expressed skepticism the
price spike is beginning to reverse itself. "I won't believe
they're (prices) going down until I see it," he said.
WORST IN CALIFORNIA
The average price of a gallon of regular in Los Angeles-Long
Beach metro area stood at $4.705 on Tuesday. Prices were even
higher in San Luis Obispo in central California, which had the
most expensive gas in the state at $4.75 a gallon on average,
Nordhues said.
In a sign of improvement, the Southern California areas of
Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego all saw
prices fall slightly on Tuesday, Nordhues said.
But wholesale prices in the Los Angeles market rose by 26
cents a gallon Tuesday after Exxon Mobil Corp said in a
regulatory filing that it would move ahead with planned work on
its Torrance facility near Los Angeles for the remainder of the
October.
A power failure at that plant contributed to last week's
price surge.
Meanwhile Chevron said a key unit at its Richmond
refinery, which suffered a major fire in August that also
contributed to the supply squeeze, would remain shut through the
end of the year -- the long end of its earlier estimates.
State Senator Juan Vargas, a Democrat representing areas
near San Diego, on Tuesday joined calls for an investigation
into gas prices, calling on the state to probe the issue.
Senator Dianne Feinstein on Sunday called for a Federal
Trade Commission investigate gasoline trading markets and
establish a new oversight regime. On Monday Senator Barbara
Boxer asked the Department of Justice to investigate the issue.