* Ready-to-use CARBOB gasoline stocks highest in four weeks
* Production drops, but no lower than a year ago
* Gasoline stocks down only 231,000 barrels on West Coast
Oct 11 California's refiners increased their
stockpiles of gasoline by more than 5 percent last week, despite
a drop in production that fuelled an unprecedented spike in
prices, state data showed on Thursday.
Total inventories of specially made ultra-clean CARBOB fuel
rose to more than 5 million barrels for the first time in four
weeks, although supplies were still 8 percent lower than a year
ago, according to data from the California Energy Commission for
the week to Oct. 5, which was one day after prices peaked.
It said refiners produced 6.3 million barrels of the fuel,
5.6 percent less than a week before, but about the same as last
year. Total refinery runs dipped by just 1.3 percent.
The data, which is in line with broader federal government
figures released earlier in the day, sheds new light on the
record surge in California's wholesale gasoline prices last
week, when spot market premiums surged by more than $1 a gallon
and pushed retail rates to over $5 in some places.
The figures generally support the idea that unexpected
refinery outages triggered a brief bout of panic buying in a
market already tight due to low inventories. Traders also say
that a shortage of summer-quality fuel exacerbated the problem
as many refiners were already stocking up on winter-grade fuel.
The data doesn't break down gasoline by specification.
"CARBOB was tight, all other grades of gasoline were well
supplied," said one trader, who asked not to be identified.
But the rise in stockpiles also shows that supplies were not
uniformly tight, potentially spurring more questions from
politicians who are calling for a federal investigation into
possibly nefarious trading during the period.
The slight drop in utilization corresponds with a glitch at
Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Torrance, California, which accounts for nearly 8
percent of the state's capacity. On Oct. 1, the refinery
suffered a blackout that traders say spooked the market.
Operations are only now resuming in full.
CARBOB premiums have tumbled this week just as quickly as
they rose, aided by California Governor Jerry Brown's decision
on Sunday to allow an immediate switch to "winter-blend" fuel
that refiners can produce more readily.
On Thursday, gasoline's differential in the Los Angeles
wholesale market rose just 4.5 cents to 45 cents, only a bit
higher than a month ago. The premium had surged to as much as
$1.45 last week, the highest on record.
W.COAST STOCKS RISE TOO
Earlier in the day, the Energy Information Administration's
(EIA) weekly supply and demand report showed that refiners in
the PADD 5 region, which includes California, Washington and
Oregon, as well as seven refineries in Alaska and Hawaii, saw
their total utilization rate dip by 1.2 percentage points to 83
percent. That is the lowest rate since May, but still up from
near 77 percent a year ago.
It also showed that net production of finished motor
gasoline by refiners and blenders actually rose last week to
1.57 million barrels-per-day, suggesting that other plants may
have compensated for any outages.
Overall, West Coast (PADD 5) gasoline stocks fell just
231,000 barrels last week to 26.4 million barrels, according to
the EIA. It was the lowest level since mid-August, one week
after the Chevron Corp refinery in Richmond -- the
state's second largest -- lost its main refining unit.
Because of California's specific fuel qualities, gasoline
produced in nearby states cannot be sold in the state's gas
stations. California refiners also export to Mexico gasoline
that does not meet the state's stringent standards, which may
have further distorted the weekly government data.
Throughout the week, traders said the shortages were
concentrated in the Los Angeles area and seemed to affect one
refiner, Tesoro Corp, which was caught in a "short
squeeze" by its competitors.
"That's a weekly change in inventory and doesn't address
some physical players getting caught short that did lead prices
up," said another trader.