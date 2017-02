HOUSTON, Sept 12 Wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market fell 8.5 cents on Monday as Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) Los Angeles-area refinery returned to planned production levels after completing a restart following a Thursday power outage, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold on Monday at a 15.5-cent premium to the October RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Gasoline in Los Angeles sold on Friday at a 24-cent premium to NYMEX October RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)