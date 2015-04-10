By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 California motorists paid
an average of 90 cents more per gallon of gasoline than the
national average last month, a record high, the California
Energy Commission said on Thursday.
The wide price disparity was primarily due to a lack of
output from two key refineries - Tesoro Corp's Golden
Eagle in Martinez, which halted production due to a labor
strike, and Exxon Mobil's Torrance refinery, which cut
production following an explosion at the plant in February, the
CEC said.
Other factors for the wide differential include higher
California gasoline taxes, a state requirement mandating the use
of a more environmentally friendly gasoline blend, and the added
cost of the state's carbon cap-and-trade program, said Gordon
Schremp, senior fuels specialist at the California Energy
Commission.
The refinery outages and the seasonal switch to cleaner
burning gasoline alone led to California motorists and
businesses spending $700 million more on gasoline than drivers
in the rest of the country in March, Schremp said.
