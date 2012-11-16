* Lawmakers consider state fuel reserve, refinery oversight
* Worries over "black hole" in state energy picture
* Senator says gasoline market has gone askew
Nov 15 California lawmakers on Thursday proposed
more oil refinery oversight and the creation of a state fuel
reserve as possible measures to prevent future gasoline price
spikes like those that hit motorists in May and October.
A state Senate hearing on Thursday was held to consider the
threats to supply in a state where, due to strict air pollution
standards and higher taxes, drivers already pay far more than
the national average for gasoline.
This situation was then exacerbated in early October when
the unplanned shutdown of a key Exxon Mobil Corp
refinery sent prices close to $5 a gallon, the California Energy
Commission said.
While a refining industry representative at the hearing said
the price swells were a natural market reaction to a dearth of
supply, Robert McCullough, an independent energy consultant,
suspects the picture is not quite so simple.
He released a report on Thursday that said two West Coast
refineries may have produced oil throughout May despite reports
they were shut for maintenance. The report also found West Coast
oil inventories were at historically high levels in October -
and rising in May - which should have kept prices from spiking.
McCullough said there was no way to know for sure whether
the gasoline market was being manipulated or not because of a
fundamental lack of information on the sector.
"This is a black hole in our energy picture," he said at a
hearing of the state Senate Select Committee on Bay Area
Transportation. "We know very little about what is happening in
those markets."
For example, refineries have no obligation to alert the
state in advance when they plan to shut down for maintenance,
making it difficult for the California Energy Commission (CEC),
which oversees the market, to know the full supply picture.
And while inventories are reported to the CEC, the industry
does not have to say who owns what portion of those reserves,
McCullough said.
Tupper Hull, spokesman for the Western States Petroleum
Association, which represents 12 of the state's 14 refineries,
dismissed McCullough's claims, saying the industry is already
highly regulated.
"The fact that Mr. McCullough hasn't been able to find
market manipulation or something illegal doesn't suggest that he
needs more information," Hull said. "Perhaps he should reach the
conclusion that there is no market manipulation."
Senator Mark Leno, chair of the committee that held the
hearing, said the market should be more transparent, and that
without legislative action, it would only be a matter of time
before gas prices spike again, especially since ownership of
refineries is growing more concentrated.
"We don't know enough to be able to make any determination
as to what actually has occurred," Leno said. "We will continue
to see what we can do legislatively to correct what I think is a
market that's gone askew."
The supply squeeze in October led to a renewed call by a
consumer advocate for the state to block a proposed acquisition
of BP Plc's southern California refinery by Tesoro Corp
, unveiled in August.
Supply in the state has been particularly squeezed ever
since a major fire at the Chevron Corp refinery in
Richmond, California, which has put the key crude unit out of
action until early next year.