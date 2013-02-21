BRIEF-Algold announces $4 mln bought deal offering
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 California plans to sell $2.738 billion of its general obligation bonds next month, starting with a two-day retail period on March 12-13, the state treasurer's office said in a statement on Thursday.
The sale will include new money and refunding bonds but their respective amounts have not yet been determined, the office said. The state also plans to sell $2.2 billion in tax-exempt debt, $310 million in taxable bonds and $228 million in taxable Build American Bonds, the treasurer's office said.
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties
NEW YORK, March 8 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: