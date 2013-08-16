Aug 16 California expects to issue $762 million of various purpose general obligation bonds in a competitive sale on Aug. 27, a spokesman for the state treasurer said on Friday.

The sale will consist of $205 million of new money bonds, and $557 million of refunding bonds, said Tom Dresslar, spokesman for California Treasurer Bill Lockyer.

On Thursday, Moody's Investors Service assigned the issue an A1 rating with a stable outlook.