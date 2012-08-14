Aug 14 As homes and businesses crank up air
conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave, California's power
grid operator again urged customers to reduce their energy use
for just one more day to avoid stressing the electric system.
Demand for power reached 46,847 megawatts (MW) on Monday,
the highest so far in 2012, and was expected to break that
record again on Tuesday, the state's grid operator, the
California ISO, said Tuesday.
The ISO forecast that demand on Tuesday would reach 47,497
MW. That is still well below the grid's all-time peak of 50,270
MW set in July 2006 before the Great Recession cut mostly
industrial and commercial demand for power.
The ISO said conserving power was especially important this
summer because the giant 2,150-MW San Onofre nuclear power plant
remained off line. The two reactors at San Onofre were shut in
January due to problems with tubes in the units' steam
generators, which heat water into the steam that turns the
turbines to generate electricity.
Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of California power
company Edison International and San Onofre's operator,
has not yet said when the reactors might return to service.
The plant's owners include SCE and San Diego Gas & Electric,
a unit of California power company Sempra Energy.
The ISO said consumers could reduce their energy usage by
1,000 MW or more, which is enough to power a million homes.
In its so-called Flex Alerts, the ISO recommends that
customers turn off all unnecessary lights, postpone using
appliances until after 6 p.m. local time and turn air
conditioner thermostats up to 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26
Celsius).
During this heat wave, the ISO started issuing Flex Alerts
on Aug. 9.
High temperatures in Los Angeles, the second biggest
metropolitan area in the United States behind New York, were
expected to reach 88 degrees F on Tuesday, but the humidity will
make it feel more like 98 degrees, according to weather
forecaster AccuWeather.com.
Temperatures in the City of Angels have topped 90 F for
three days in a row on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but were
expected to return to near normal in the mid 80s on Wednesday.
In addition, to the flex alerts, the ISO restricted
maintenance operations for the state's generating companies and
transmission owners, including units of PG&E Corp,
Edison International, Sempra, GenOn Energy Inc, Dynegy
Inc, AES Corp, NRG Energy Inc and
Calpine Corp.