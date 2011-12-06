SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 Nearly two-thirds of
California voters would like another referendum on building a
statewide high-speed rail network and a strong majority would
reject bonds for it in a new vote, according to findings of a
survey by The Field Poll released on Tuesday.
"Following the California High Speed Rail Authority's
announcement last month that its projected costs would be more
than double its previous $43 billion estimate ... a greater
than two to one majority of voters (64 percent to 30 percent)
now would like the legislature to call a re-vote on the
project," the polling firm's survey report said.
It also said 59 percent of voters would reject bond
financing for the planned rail system, knowing now that its
cost estimate has climbed to $98 billion and its completion
date has been pushed out until 2033.
"There is strong sentiment for holding another vote across
all partisan subgroups and irrespective of how voters may have
voted on the project in the 2008 election," the report said.
Voters that year approved nearly $10 billion of debt to
help finance the rail system, whose planners expect financial
assistance from the U.S. government and investments from
companies through public-private partnerships to build the
train network.
Lawmakers are considering how and whether to move forward
with building the rail system, intended to connect the most
populous U.S. state's far-flung metropolitan areas.