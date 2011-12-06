SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 Nearly two-thirds of California voters would like another referendum on building a statewide high-speed rail network and a strong majority would reject bonds for it in a new vote, according to findings of a survey by The Field Poll released on Tuesday.

"Following the California High Speed Rail Authority's announcement last month that its projected costs would be more than double its previous $43 billion estimate ... a greater than two to one majority of voters (64 percent to 30 percent) now would like the legislature to call a re-vote on the project," the polling firm's survey report said.

It also said 59 percent of voters would reject bond financing for the planned rail system, knowing now that its cost estimate has climbed to $98 billion and its completion date has been pushed out until 2033.

"There is strong sentiment for holding another vote across all partisan subgroups and irrespective of how voters may have voted on the project in the 2008 election," the report said.

Voters that year approved nearly $10 billion of debt to help finance the rail system, whose planners expect financial assistance from the U.S. government and investments from companies through public-private partnerships to build the train network.

Lawmakers are considering how and whether to move forward with building the rail system, intended to connect the most populous U.S. state's far-flung metropolitan areas.