June 4 A new statewide ballot initiative aimed at reforming public worker pensions was filed in California on Thursday, led by former Democratic San Jose mayor and longtime pension reform advocate Chuck Reed.

The new initiative would require voters to approve pension benefits for new government employees and any increases in benefits to existing workers. It would also prohibit taxpayers from subsidizing more than 50 percent of government retirement benefit costs, unless voter-approved. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)