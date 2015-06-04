China March service sector growth fastest in nearly 3 years-official PMI
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
June 4 A new statewide ballot initiative aimed at reforming public worker pensions was filed in California on Thursday, led by former Democratic San Jose mayor and longtime pension reform advocate Chuck Reed.
The new initiative would require voters to approve pension benefits for new government employees and any increases in benefits to existing workers. It would also prohibit taxpayers from subsidizing more than 50 percent of government retirement benefit costs, unless voter-approved. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
BEIJING, March 31 Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace than expected in March, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is gaining momentum early in the year, an official survey showed on Friday.