Dec 10 Proponents of an initiative to reduce
public pension obligations in California took a step forward on
Thursday with approval to start collecting signatures to get a
proposal onto the November 2016 ballot.
Two initiatives, with varying language, were approved by
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla for circulation. Both
would restrict the amount of money employers would have to
contribute to the retirement plans of public employees hired
after Jan. 1, 2019.
Should either initiative get the necessary 585,407
signatures within the next 180 days, it would be the first time
a proposal to cut pensions made it onto a statewide ballot in
America's most populous state.
"That gives us the green light to start collecting
signatures. However we are going to do some polling because we
are not going to move ahead with two initiatives," said the
ballot campaign's leader, Chuck Reed.
Reed is the former Democratic mayor of San Jose who returned
to practicing real estate law in 2015 after eight years in
office.
The measure would take aim at CalPERS, America's largest
public pension fund with $300 billion in assets. It is the
administrator of pensions for more than 3,000 state and local
agencies, and has long argued that pensions cannot be touched or
renegotiated, even in bankruptcy.
A call to CalPERS seeking comment was not immediately
returned.
While California's economy has improved in the past few
years, public worker pension debt grew to $198 billion in 2013
from $6.3 billion in 2003. Unfunded liabilities for retiree
healthcare benefits are approximately $150 billion, according to
the group.
One initiative, in part, would bar government employers from
contributing more than 11 percent of their base compensation.
The other initiative, in part, would bar the enrollment of new
employees in defined benefit pension plans.
Both initiatives would bar government employers from paying
more than half of the cost of their pension and retiree
healthcare benefits without voter approval.
"By putting a cap on the payments it ensures we won't be
generating these huge unfunded liabilities that will then drive
the cost (higher)," Reed said.
"Employees would have to pay more if they want a bigger or
more expensive pension, or they have to ask the voters to
approve it," he said.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)