Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
NEW YORK May 2 California is investigating whether top mobile carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc illegally disposed of hazardous waste at their facilities in the state, the companies said in recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.
The California Attorney General's office is determining whether the companies violated state hazardous waste laws when disposing of batteries, aerosol cans and electronic waste, according to a AT&T annual regulatory filing from February and a quarterly filing from October 2013.
The companies say they are cooperating with the investigations and reviewing their hazardous waste management. Using similar language in their separate filings, the companies said they could each be fined more than $100,000 but did not anticipate any material impact from the investigation.
Verizon declined to comment beyond its filing and AT&T declined to comment. (Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
