April 29 Two jaguars woke up to a white winter wonderland at San Diego zoo on Thursday, when a blanket of snow filled their enclosure despite the warm spring weather.

Female Nindiri and her one-year-old cub Valerio carefully explored and later licked the snow off the ground and trees, as they encountered snow for the first time.

The zoo said some eight tons of fresh snow had been donated to provide new experiences for the animals.

Described as the third largest cat, jaguars usually live in rainforests, grasslands, woodlands and swampy areas in North and Latin America.

(Reporting by Reuters Television)