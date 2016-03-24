By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, March 24 A JetBlue flight attendant
will appear in federal court in New York on Thursday, six days
after authorities say she dropped a bag containing almost 70
pounds (32 kg) of cocaine at Los Angeles International Airport,
took off her shoes and ran away.
Marsha Reynolds, 31, of Queens, a New York borough, was
charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
The JetBlue Airways Corp flight attendant was
randomly selected for additional security screening on Friday
evening at Los Angeles airport's Terminal 4. She had two
carry-on bags and a large purse, according to authorities.
A Transportation Security Administration employee told an
FBI agent that Reynolds made a phone call and spoke in a foreign
language. After she was escorted to a screening area, she
dropped her luggage, took off her shoes and sprinted out of the
terminal.
The TSA worker did not pursue her in order to secure the
luggage, which contained 11 packages of cocaine weighing a total
of 68.5 pounds, according to court documents.
Reynolds surrendered to federal agents on Wednesday at John
F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
JetBlue representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
