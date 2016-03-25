March 25 A federal judge in California on Friday
effectively overruled a Brooklyn magistrate and ordered a flight
attendant held without bail on charges that she dumped a bag of
cocaine and fled authorities at Los Angeles International
Airport.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in Los
Angeles came a day after the federal magistrate in the New York
City borough of Brooklyn set bail at $500,000 for her release.
Flight attendant Marsha Reynolds, 31, must now remain in
custody until she is transported to California to face the
charges. Her next court hearing in Los Angeles is set for April
7.
Reynolds, a JetBlue Airways Corp employee and a
former college sprinter who was raised in the borough of Queens,
is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
She is accused of dropping a bag containing almost 70 pounds
(32 kg) of cocaine when she was randomly selected for screening
at the Los Angeles airport last Friday, taking off her shoes and
dashing away. She later turned herself in to authorities in New
York.
The magistrate in Brooklyn had granted her release on a
$500,000 bond but put the order on hold until Friday to allow
the judge in California, where she would face trial, to weigh
in.
On Friday Judge Birotte ordered her "to remain in custody
and await transport by the United States Marshal to the Central
District of California."
