SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Voters in California approved 171 of 240 local tax and bond measures before them in Tuesday's election, for a rate of 71 percent, in line with past years, the League of California Cities said in a report released on Wednesday.

"The rate of passage of school measures was remarkably in line with historic passage rates," the report added. "Although the results of a few measures could still change with final ballot counts over the next few weeks, it appears that 85 of the 106 school bonds passed and 15 of the 25 school parcel taxes passed."

The 106 school bond measures proposed more than $14.5 billion in debt, and preliminary results show 85 winning measures authorizing a total of $12.8 billion in debt, including a $2.8 billion bond measure for the San Diego Unified School District.