July 6 The rating on California's Mammoth Lakes
certificates of participation was cut by nine notches to C from
BB on Friday by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, which cited
the town's decision to file for bankruptcy.
"Due to the town's budgeting for lease payments and its
stated intention to continue to pay on the COPs, we don't expect
to change the rating in the next year; however, we could lower
the rating if the town fails to pay debt service on the COPs
from its available resources or from the reserve fund," the Wall
Street credit agency said in a statement.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)