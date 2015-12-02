(Recasts, adds comment from Environmental Defense Fund expert)
By Diana Crandall
LOS ANGELES Dec 1 The head of Southern
California Gas Co said it would take at least three more months
to plug a massive underground leak of natural gas that has been
seeping into the air since mid-October and now accounts for a
quarter of the state's entire methane emissions.
The utility's president and chief executive officer, Dennis
Arriola, also said on Tuesday the company would begin this week
drilling a relief well designed to intersect the damaged
pipeline hundreds of feet beneath the surface and inject it with
fluids and cement.
The utility's latest strategy and time frame for addressing
the stench of gas fumes that have sickened nearby residents for
weeks and led to the temporary relocation of 200 families was
laid out during a Los Angles City Council hearing.
SoCal Gas, one of the biggest gas utilities in the nation,
is owned by San Diego-based Sempra Energy. Its leaking
storage field at Aliso Canyon, just outside the northern Los
Angeles community of Porter Ranch, is the second largest such
facility in the Western United States by capacity, after a field
in Montana.
The company pumps gas into storage wells some 8,500 feet
below the site during the summer and draws on those supplies to
meet higher energy demand in the winter.
The leak, detected on Oct. 23, is believed to have been
caused by a broken injection-well pipe several hundred feet
beneath the surface of the 3,600-acre field.
Vast amounts of methane, the principal component of natural
gas and a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide,
have been seeping through the soil to the surface since then,
despite several failed attempts by the company to halt the flow.
The scope and complexity of the natural gas leak at Aliso
Canyon is unprecedented in California, said Tim O'Connor, state
oil and gas program director for the Environmental Defense Fund.
The state Air Resources Board has estimated that methane is
escaping into the environment at the rate of 50,000 kilograms
per hour, representing roughly one fourth of all methane
emissions throughout California.
To date, the gas field has belched the equivalent of 800,000
metric tons of carbon dioxide, about the same emissions from
driving 160,000 cars for a year, according to the agency.
Arriola said it could take three to four months more to halt
the flow but that once the leak is sealed off the crippled well
will be permanently abandoned. Residents living about a mile
from Aliso Canyon want the gas field shut down altogether.
The South Coast Air Quality District said it has received
nearly 1,000 complaints about the persistent rotten-egg smell of
mercaptan, a chemical added to the normally odorless gas to help
detect leaks. Many also have reported suffering from nausea,
nose bleeds, headaches, breathing difficulties and other ill
effects.
In addition to households the company has already paid to
temporarily relocate, 500 more families are waiting to be moved,
said Stephanie Saporito, spokeswoman for City Councilman
Mitchell Englander, whose district includes Porter Ranch.
The utility insists that the leak, while a major public
nuisance, poses no immediate public safety threat because the
gas dissipates outdoors. But county health officials said
long-term health effects from exposure to the gas remain
unknown.
Environmentalists have seized on the leak as evidence of an
aging fossil fuel energy infrastructure that has led to
thousands of smaller gas leaks throughout the system that have
gone largely unaddressed.
(Reporting by Diana Crandall; Writing and additional reporting
by Steve Gorman; Editing by Leslie Adler)