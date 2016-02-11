Feb 11 Southern California Gas Co said on
Thursday it has temporarily controlled the flow of natural gas
spewing from a ruptured underground pipeline that forced the
relocation of thousands of residents of a Los Angeles
neighborhood.
The company, a unit of Sempra Energy, said in a
statement that while this was a "positive development," more
work needed to be done before the leak would be permanently
sealed off. It said cement needs to be injected from a relief
well into the leaking well, which is slated to occur in the
coming days.
The leak stems from an underground pipeline rupture at the
company's 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) Aliso Canyon natural gas
storage field. The largest such leak ever in California, at its
height it accounted for a fourth of all methane emissions
statewide.
Los Angeles prosecutors have filed misdemeanor criminal
charges against the gas company over the leak and the first
wrongful death claim was filed last Thursday.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Leslie Adler)