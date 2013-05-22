SAN FRANCISCO May 22 If California lawmakers rely on the state budget watchdog agency's latest revenue outlook, they may build spending increases into a budget plan at odds with the relatively conservative and cautious plan urged by Governor Jerry Brown, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.

Moody's, which rates California A1 with a stable outlook, said in a report that Brown's "fairly conservative" revenue forecast would give the state better odds of meeting his budget goals, which include a $1 billion reserve.

The Legislative Analyst's Office said on Friday that a new revenue forecast Brown unveiled a few days earlier was too pessimistic and failed to account for revenue gains related to the strong stock market.

Concerned that revenue from personal income taxes, California's most important source of revenue, could sag, Brown in his revised budget plan proposed general fund spending of $96.4 billion for the fiscal year beginning in July. That compared with the $97.7 billion he urged in January and this fiscal year's $95.7 billion.

Despite recent buoyant personal income tax receipts, Brown's revised plan assumes a tepid economy. The plan notably retained a budget surplus of $850 million, which would mark a break in California's long history of running budget deficits.

Moody's noted that forecasting California's revenue is "extremely difficult" because income from capital gains contributes significantly to the state's coffers and is volatile.

This volatility may increase after California voters in November approved a measure pressed by Brown to increase the state's sales tax and income tax rates on the wealthy, who were already providing a large share of the state's revenue from personal income taxes.

"The governor does not assume that the jump in January personal income tax revenues will continue in fiscal 2014," Moody's said. "This more conservative approach reflects California's historical revenue volatility."

Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on Thursday said the cautious revenue outlook in Brown's revised plan is a good sign for the state's near-term financial prospects. S&P raised its credit rating on the states' general obligation debt by one notch to A with a stable outlook from A-minus with a positive outlook after Brown's initial budget plan in January.

As he did in January, Brown last week urged fellow Democrats who control the legislature to restrain spending. Many of them would like to restore spending cut at his insistence over the past two years to help plug multi-billion-dollar budget gaps.

By contrast, Brown wants to limit spending increases to keep the state government on course for budget surpluses and to help with his plan for repaying roughly $27 billion in internal loans and making deferred payments. He proposes paring that so-called "Wall of Debt" to $4.7 billion over the next four years.

"This is not the time to break out the champagne," Brown told reporters last week.

Fitch Ratings on Friday said Brown's new plan is built on a "prudent" revenue forecast and "restrained" spending growth and "would continue the disciplined approach to fiscal management shown by the state in recent years."

Fitch in March revised its rating outlook to positive on California's general obligation bonds, rated A-minus, citing improved fiscal management.