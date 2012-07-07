(Adds details on county, rating)
July 6 The credit rating for general obligation
bonds sold by California's Santa Clara County - the home of
Silicon Valley - was cut to Aa2 from Aa1 by Moody's Investors
Service on Friday, which cited its "significantly weakened"
finances and difficulties it faces improving its balance sheet.
Moody's said the county had general fund deficits for three
years in a row and that its liquidity is at very low levels as a
result.
"The assigned ratings also reflect the county's very strong
tax base, solid long-term economic fundamentals, and
above-average socioeconomic profile," Moody's said.
Santa Clara has a population of 1.8 million and a median
income of $86,850 a year.
Though the county has borrowed aggressively, Moody's said
its debt still is manageable.
Santa Clara has "generally favorable pension and retiree
health positions," it added.
Santa Clara's strengths in those two areas contrast with the
strains many local governments around the nation are having in
meeting their promises to pay costly benefits for their labor
forces.
The rating on pension obligation bonds was cut to Aa3 from
Aa2, while the lease-backed obligations were downgraded to A1
from Aa2.
The county, which has $1.6 billion of debt, has a stable
outlook, Moody's said.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)