Oct 6 California Attorney General Kamala Harris
remains open to a deal with large U.S. banks in multi-state
mortgage negotiations provided it involves a "stronger
proposal" from lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Last week Harris pulled out of the negotiations with
institutions that include Bank of America Corp (BAC.N),
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), and Citigroup
(C.N), dealing a blow to efforts to secure a broad settlement
over allegations of lending abuses. [ID:nS1E78T1UA]
New York had also left the talks in August over a
disagreement about how much legal immunity the banks should
receive in any settlement. [ID:nN1E77O1AJ]
Citing a person familiar with Harris' thinking, the Journal
said she is willing to consider a deal that is stronger than
the one currently on the table.
A person familiar with the banks' thinking also told the
Journal that Harris' move to walk away from the talks has
contributed a sense of urgency to the negotiations.
Harris had told fellow government officials running the
talks that the deal under discussion failed to provide enough
relief for her state's homeowners and released the banks from
too many claims.
The California Attorney General's office was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Carol
Bishopric)