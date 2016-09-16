By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 California Governor Jerry
Brown on Friday signed a bill to allow businesses across the
state to carry epinephrine auto-injectors, but sharply
admonished drugmaker Mylan NL over its recent price
increases.
Mylan has been widely criticized, including by U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, for raising
the price of EpiPens, which are carried by people with
life-threatening allergies.
The company, which acquired the product in 2007, recently
raised the list price for a pair of EpiPen auto-injectors to
$600. The price has been rising from a cost of about $100 in
2008. A probe into EpiPen pricing by a U.S. Senate subcommittee
was announced on Sept. 7.
Brown's decision on Friday highlights the predicament facing
allergy advocates, who strongly support epinephrine access
legislation but have criticized Mylan's pricing.
Over two dozen U.S. states have passed laws similar to
California's authorizing businesses to stock epinephrine,
according to advocacy group Food Allergy Research & Education.
Brown said he was signing the bill because EpiPens save
lives, but that he strongly objected to Mylan's pricing.
"State government cannot stop unconscionable price
increases, but it can shed light on such rapacious corporate
behavior," Brown said in a statement.
A Mylan representative could not immediately be reached for
comment.
EpiPen, which has annual sales of about $1 billion, delivers
a potentially life-saving dose of epinephrine by injection into
the thigh to counter dangerous allergic reactions, including to
peanuts and bee stings. Mylan owns 94 percent of the market for
such auto-injected devices.
In response to the furor over pricing, Mylan last month said
it would sell its own generic version of EpiPen for $300.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)