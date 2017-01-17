Jan 17 Janet Napolitano, the former head of U.S.
Homeland Security and current president of the University of
California, has been hospitalized due to side effects caused by
her cancer treatments, the university said Tuesday.
Napolitano, a Democrat who is also a former governor of
Arizona, has been undergoing treatment for a recurrence of
cancer since August, the university said.
The 59-year-old was admitted to an undisclosed hospital on
Monday with side-effects from the treatment, spokeswoman Dianne
Klein said in a statement emailed to reporters on Tuesday.
"According to her physicians, she is doing extremely well,"
Klein said in the statement. "They expect her to be discharged
in the next day or so and back to her normal duties at full
capacity very soon."
The email did not specify the type of cancer nor the
hospital where Napolitano is being treated.
The main office of the University of California is in
Oakland, not far from the university's flagship Berkeley campus.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Alan Crosby)