Aug 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on Wednesday said it rated California's upcoming $10 billion revenue anticipation note issue SP1-plus, its highest short-term rating, according to its website.

S&P said the rating reflects its view that California "has a strong capacity to retire the RANs at their maturity."

All of the RANS are expected to mature by the end of June 2013, the rating agency added.

The revenue anticipation notes have a tentative sale date of Aug. 16 through lead underwriters JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, according to the California treasurer's office. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Leslie Adler)