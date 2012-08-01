BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
Aug 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on Wednesday said it rated California's upcoming $10 billion revenue anticipation note issue SP1-plus, its highest short-term rating, according to its website.
S&P said the rating reflects its view that California "has a strong capacity to retire the RANs at their maturity."
All of the RANS are expected to mature by the end of June 2013, the rating agency added.
The revenue anticipation notes have a tentative sale date of Aug. 16 through lead underwriters JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, according to the California treasurer's office. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 A three-year boom in private share placements in China, a handy way around tighter control of public share issuance, is running on fumes as Beijing turns its sights on the speculative excesses and dubious value the boom has engendered.
* Colorado Resources Ltd says intends to expend proceeds from flow-through units for exploration on company's Canadian properties