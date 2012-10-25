LOS ANGELES Oct 25 California regulators on Thursday voted unanimously to open a formal probe into the outage at two nuclear reactors at the San Onofre power plant, a move that could reduce ratepayers' burden of shouldering the cost of the shutdown by $1.1 billion.

The California Public Utilities Commission held the vote at a meeting in Irvine, California that was packed with media and members of the public.

The PUC had said on Oct. 16 that the probe would look at the causes of the shutdown in January of the San Onofre Unit 2 and Unit 3 reactors and whether they will be restarted to provide "safe and reasonable service at just and reasonable rates."

Rates at utilities Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric include more than $800 million in fixed costs and $300 million in annual operating costs related to the units, the commission said.

"SCE will continue to look to warranties and insurance to recover costs associated with the current outages. But as with all regulated utilities, costs associated with the outage will nonetheless be reviewed by the CPUC to determine if the costs were reasonably incurred with or without an investigation," Southern California Edison, which owns 78 percent of San Onofre, said in a statement.