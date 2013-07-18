By Rory Carroll
| July 18
July 18 Southern California Edison
accused Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of contract
violations for failing to properly design or quickly repair the
defective steam generators it built for the electric utility's
now-closed San Onofre nuclear power plant.
The two Mitsubishi manufactured replacement steam generators
came with a 20-year warranty, but after one year of operation,
one of the units experienced a small radioactive coolant leak
that forced SCE to take the plant offline in early 2012.
In early June, SCE officials announced they would
permanently retire the 2,150-megawatt plant, which is located
halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.
On Thursday, SCE, which is owned by Edison International
, filed a notice of dispute, which said Mitsubishi failed
to appropriately test the equipment or design adequate support
structures that would have prevented the premature wear found on
thousands of tubes inside the four large steam generators.
Mitsubishi has 90 days to respond to the allegations before
the parties enter into dispute resolution with arbitrators.
"What we're asking for with this notice is for Mitsubishi to
take responsibility for the defective steam generators and the
enormous harm those failures caused to California ratepayers, to
Southern California Edison, and to the other owners of San
Onofre," said Maureen Brown, a spokesperson for SCE.
"This is about gross negligence. They did not deliver what
they promised," she said.
A spokesperson for Mitsubishi said they are working on a
response to the allegations, but it was not available at press
time.
In connection with the plant shutdown, SCE last month said
it would record a second-quarter charge of $450 million to $650
million before taxes, or $300 million to $425 million after tax.
The loss of San Onofre, which supplied power to over 1.4
million homes in Southern California, has put extra pressure on
California's electric grid this summer, although the grid's
operator has said the state will likely get through the summer
without any service disruptions.
SCE, which has started the long process of decommissioning
the plant, owns a 78 percent stake in the plant, while Sempra
Energy's San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E)
owns 20 percent. The city of Riverside, California, also has a
small stake.