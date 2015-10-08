By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 California's oversight of
wells where oil companies dispose of wastewater brought to the
surface during oil production is hindered by inadequate staffing
and poorly organized paper records, a state review of the
program said Thursday.
In a report to the legislature, California's Department of
Conservation (DOC) found that wastewater injection wells also
suffer from inconsistent permitting, monitoring and enforcement
of their construction and operation, among other problems.
"We analyze past and present regulation of underground
injection and find that the permitting unit - which was created
over 50 years ago - has struggled and sometimes failed to
embrace a transparent enforcement process driven by scientific
research and best practices," said DOC director David Bunn.
Interest in wastewater injection wells and whether they pose
a risk to drinking water supplies has risen as the state battles
its worst drought in recent history.
In March the DOC and the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency began reviewing the thousands of injection wells in the
state to determine if any violate the federal Safe Drinking
Water Act.
The DOC has already issued "shut-in" orders for 23 wells for
violating the act and is testing to verify there has been no
contamination of groundwater near those sites.
The DOC has said they have not yet found any indication of
injection wells contaminating potential drinking water supplies.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Bill Rigby)