By Rory Carroll and Jennifer Chaussee
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 A San Francisco Superior
Court judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by
environmental groups against Kinder Morgan's Richmond,
California, rail terminal, which quietly began unloading crude
oil from trains this year, saying the plaintiffs waited too long
to file their complaint.
The groups argued that since the company was given
permission from regulators to begin accepting the deliveries
without public notice, they were not immediately aware of the
change.
Judge Peter Busch acknowledged there were "deep concerns"
about the new cargo, which passes through the densely populated
city of Richmond but said the plaintiffs missed the 180-day
window to request that the permit be revoked.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll and Jennifer Chaussee; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)