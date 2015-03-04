(Adds comment from Phillips 66 spokesman)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 Environmentalists in
California filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Contra Costa
County over its approval last month of a plan to increase
propane recovery at Phillips 66's Rodeo refinery, saying the
environmental review did not take into account the broader
impact of the project.
In early February, the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors
approved the company's request to modify its 78,000
barrel-per-day refinery, located on the San Francisco Bay.
In the lawsuit filed by Communities for a Better Environment
(CBE) against the supervisors and Phillips 66, the plaintiffs
argue the Propane Recovery Project would require a switch to new
oil feedstocks.
That could pave the way for Phillips to bring crude oil,
possibly Canadian tar sands crude, by rail to its refinery in
Santa Maria before it is sent via pipeline to the Rodeo
refinery.
The county of San Luis Obispo is currently considering
whether to approve Phillips' request for permits to extend the
rail spur at the Santa Maria refinery.
"Phillips 66 cannot meet its propane recovery project
objectives without switching to a lower quality feedstock, like
tar sands, and without other Phillips 66 projects to assist in
that overall switch," said Roger Lin, an attorney with CBE, said
in a press release.
"These are critical project components that the
(Environmental Impact Report) should have, but failed to,
disclose to the public."
Phillips 66 spokesman Dennis Nuss said supervisor's 4-1
approval of the project came after two years of careful analysis
by Contra Costa County Board, which rejected claims that the
propane recovery project was a crude by rail project.
"Continued allegations by Communities for a Better
Environment that this is a crude by rail project are inaccurate
and misleading," he said.
The propane recovery project will ensure the long-term
viability of the Rodeo refinery and the many jobs it provides,
he said.
