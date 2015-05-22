Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
(Corrects name of company to Plains Pipeline LP, instead of Allied All American Pipeline)
LOS ANGELES May 22 The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a corrective action order to Plains Pipeline LP over the pipeline rupture leading to this week's oil spill near Santa Barbara, California, federal safety officials said on Friday.
The order, not regarded as an enforcement sanction against the company, requires numerous measures to be taken before it can restart the line, including removal of the failed pipe for metallurgical examination, purging the line of all remaining oil and independent review of inspection results, officials said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Trott)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.