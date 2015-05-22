(Adds more about corrective order, comment from official, spill
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES May 22 Owners of the oil pipeline
that ruptured in California this week must take numerous
corrective measures, including an in-depth analysis of factors
contributing to the spill, before they can restart the line,
federal safety officials said on Friday.
The corrective action order issued on Thursday by the U.S.
Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Administration is not regarded as a disciplinary enforcement
sanction against the company, Texas-based Plains Pipeline LP
, officials said.
But it requires Plains to perform a detailed and lengthy
list of actions before the oil line resumes operations, starting
with removal of the failed pipe for metallurgical examination,
purging the line of remaining petroleum and independent review
of inspection results.
It also requires a "root-cause analysis" of the spill,
exploring not only the direct cause of the failure, but "every
contributing factor" that may have played a part, including any
safety compliance issues, said Linda Daugherty, a deputy
associate administrator for the agency.
While the order does not spell out an overall time frame for
completing the required actions, Daugherty said she did "not
anticipate a quick restart" of the crippled pipeline.
She said corrective action orders are generally issued in
response to serious pipeline spills when there is no clear
understanding of the cause, as is the case with the Plains
failure in California.
Up to 2,500 barrels (105,000 gallons) of crude petroleum,
according to latest estimates, gushed onto San Refugio State
Beach and into the Pacific Ocean about 20 miles (32 km) west of
Santa Barbara when the underground pipeline, which runs along a
coastal highway, burst on Tuesday.
As much as a fifth of the spilled oil was believed to have
reached the ocean, leaving slicks that stretched for more than 9
miles (15 km) along the coast.
San Refugio and another nearby state beach, El Capitan, have
been closed indefinitely while crews work around the clock to
clean up the spilled oil from the shoreline and ocean.
Environmental activists and local officials said it could
turn out to be the largest oil spill in 46 years to hit the
ecologically sensitive but energy-rich Santa Barbara shoreline,
about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Los Angeles.
Executives for Plains have accepted responsibility for the
accident, though they say they have not determined how it
happened. They said the rupture was proceeded by a drop in
pressure in the pipeline detected by control-room operators
before the spill was reported.
The 24-inch line typically carries about 1,200 barrels of
oil an hour from an Exxon Mobile processing facility
west of Santa Barbara to a distribution hub in Bakersfield,
hundreds of miles away.
