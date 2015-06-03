(Adds details)
June 3 Plains All American Pipeline said
it does not expect to restart before June 30 its pipeline that
spilled hundreds of barrels of oil on the coast of Santa
Barbara, California last month.
The company said it had not set a timeline to restart the
Las Flores-to-Gaviota pipeline. (1.usa.gov/1JrfrIt)
The May 19 spill is estimated to be the biggest on the Santa
Barbara coastline in 46 years.
Plains All American said it could not estimate the costs
related to the spill and the civil, regulatory or criminal
proceedings that may be brought against it, but expects its
insurance to cover some of these costs.
Excluding expenses related to the incident, Plains All
American maintained its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA forecast
of $435 million-$485 million.
The company last month estimated the burst to have spilled
up to 2,500 barrels of crude petroleum and said about 500
barrels of the total released may have reached the water at
Refugio State Beach.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)