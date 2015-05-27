(Adds young sea lion population in Southern California already
stressed by warming ocean temperatures)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES May 26 More than two dozen marine
mammals and nearly 40 birds, most of them pelicans, have been
collected dead and alive from along California's oil-fouled
coastline near Santa Barbara in the week since a petroleum
pipeline ruptured there, wildlife officials said on Tuesday.
Of 38 oil-coated birds documented so far, 13 turned up dead
and 25 were picked up alive, though two of the rescued birds
have since died, said Dr. Michael Ziccardi, a veterinarian from
the University of California, Davis, who heads the Oiled
Wildlife Care Network.
The surviving birds, primarily brown pelicans, were all
being taken to a wildlife care facility in Los Angeles to be
cleaned up, nursed back to health and hopefully released again
to the wild.
Among marine mammals counted as apparent oil spill victims,
12 California sea lions and six northern elephant seals were
recovered alive, but two of the captured sea lions later died.
Five more sea lions were found dead, along with carcasses of
three common dolphins, Ziccardi said.
The same tallies of marine mammal and bird casualties were
reported by Mary Fricke, a spokeswoman for the California
Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Post-mortem exams must be conducted on all the dead animals
to confirm whether they actually perished from petroleum
exposure, officials said. Results from the first dolphin exam
were inconclusive as no visible signs of oil contamination were
found externally or internally, Ziccardi said.
The full extent of damage to wildlife remains unknown since
last Tuesday's pipeline rupture dumped as much as 2,400 barrels
(101,000 gallons or 382,327 liters) of crude oil onto the
shoreline and into the ocean west of Santa Barbara.
The spill left an oil slick stretching for more than 9 miles
(14.5 km) along the coast and forced the indefinite closure of
two popular beaches. The area also has been placed off-limits to
fishing and shellfish harvesting.
The stricken region lies at the edge of a national marine
sanctuary and underwater preserve that is home to whales,
dolphins, sea lions and other marine mammals, along with some 60
species of sea birds and over 500 species of fish.
Rescued marine mammals were being sent to SeaWorld San Diego
for cleansing and rehabilitation by veterinary staff there.
"Our team is working very, very hard, doing everything they
can to give these animals a second chance at life," said David
Koontz, a spokesman for the marine theme park.
He said it generally takes a number of days for crews to
fully clean each animal, painstakingly scrubbing them with
toothbrushes and a special degreasing soap.
Sea lions were already reported to be under stress well
before the spill, with record numbers - more than 3,100 so far
this year, most of them pups - washing up starving and stranded
on Southern California beaches. Biologists have linked the mass
strandings to warming ocean temperatures that have disrupted the
pinnipeds' usual food supply.
The week-old oil spill ranks as the biggest to hit the
ecologically sensitive shoreline northwest of Los Angeles since
a 1969 blowout dumped up to 100,000 barrels (4.2 million gallons
or 15.9 million liters) of oil into the Santa Barbara Channel.
That much larger spill killed thousands of sea birds and
other wildlife and helped spark the modern U.S. environmental
movement.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)