SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 Fitch Ratings on Monday
revised its outlook for California's general obligation debt to
positive from stable, citing the state's improving management of
its finances.
The improvement "combined with two successive years of
structural budget progress have enabled the state to materially
reduce budgetary borrowing," Fitch said in a statement.
"Eventual rating action would be linked to the state's
demonstrated willingness to restrain spending growth and
progress reducing budgetary obligations," Fitch added.
Governor Jerry Brown has forecast that the state budget will
swing to surpluses from deficits thanks to the improving economy
and new revenue from tax increases approved by voters in
November, and if fellow Democrats, who control the legislature,
embrace the spending controls he is urging.
Fitch in its statement affirmed its A-minus rating on nearly
$73 billion of California's outstanding general obligation debt
and assigned that rating to the state's upcoming sale of more
than $2 billion in general obligation debt.
Moody's Investors Service on Friday assigned its A1 rating
to the sale later this month. A day earlier Standard & Poor's
Ratings Service assigned an A rating to an estimated $2.2
billion in tax-exempt general obligation bonds California will
bring to market in the sale.
Encouraged by California's improving finances, S&P in
January upgraded its rating on the state's general obligation
bonds by one notch to A from A-minus.