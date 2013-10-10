STANFORD, Calif. Oct 9 The mayor of San Jose,
California's third biggest city, said on Wednesday he would file
a statewide ballot measure within days with election officials
that would give local governments authority to trim pension
benefits for current employees to help reduce spending on
retirement benefits.
Mayor Chuck Reed told a conference at the Hoover Institution
at Stanford University that the measure would not advocate
specific pension reforms but would instead propose giving local
officials the power to rein in pension spending by allowing them
to lower future retirement benefits.
The measure would propose a constitutional amendment for a
statewide vote ideally next year, Reed told Reuters after his
presentation to the conference.
"I'd like to do November of '14," he said.
Reed, a Democrat, last year successfully spearheaded a
measure in San Jose, the 10th largest U.S. city, that would
allow city workers to keep pension benefits they had earned but
require them to pay more toward their pensions to keep up the
same level of benefits. If they don't pay more, future benefits
are reduced.
Local governments in California may devise less generous
pension benefits for future employees but state law makes it
difficult to reduce benefit levels for current public employees.
Reducing pension benefits for future employees will save
local governments money over the long run but they can only
curtail pension spending immediately by trimming retirement
benefits for current employees, Reed said.
Pension spending has become a rising concern at the state
and local levels across the United States in recent years and
has been a top issue in the high-profile municipal bankruptcy
cases of Detroit and the California cities of Stockton and San
Bernardino.
In San Jose, city employees are challenging the city's
measure in court, underscoring the challenge local officials in
California face in cutting pension costs for their existing work
forces. The costs have been on the upswing over the past decade
and, according to Reed, forcing cuts to services.
Reed said he expects a number of mayors to back his measure
but declined to say which ones.
California Governor Jerry Brown, also a Democrat, signed
legislation last year that raises minimum retirement ages and
reduces pension benefits for new public workers, moves he said
will save billions of dollars. Critics said state officials
could have been more aggressive with pension reforms.