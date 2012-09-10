SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Pension reform legislation approved by California lawmakers is positive for the credit of the most populous U.S. state and local governments that use its pension fund to manage retirement accounts, Moody's Investors Service said on M ond ay.

The legislation, approved on August 31, is now before Governor Jerry Brown. He supported it and aims to use the issue of pension reform, which is politically popular in California, to help rally support for a November tax measure to raise taxes.

Revenue raised by increasing the state's sales tax and income tax rates on wealthy taxpayers would be used to prevent spending cuts to education programs in the near term and bolster the state's finances in coming years.

Moody's said in a report that reduced spending on pensions would help the finances of the state and many of its local governments and agencies in the California Public Employees' Retirement System, along with those in the California State Teachers' Retirement System. Moody's rates California 'A1' with a stable outlook.

"Such savings are credit positive for both the state ... and local governments that participate in the state's cost-sharing pension plan," according to Moody's.

Savings could total tens of billions of dollars, although the bulk of the savings will not be realized for some time as reforms in the legislation fall mostly on future public-sector employees.

California's pension legislation would raise minimum retirement ages and impose new formulas for calculating pensions that will reduce retirement payments for new public sector workers. Employees would also split payments to their pension accounts at least evenly with their employers.

Government employers would have greater authority to negotiate similar 50-50 contributions with current employees.

The legislation does not apply to local governments with their own pension plans, such as San Diego and San Jose. The cities are California's second- and third-largest cities respectively and voters in each in June overwhelmingly approved local measures to alter pensions for city workers to rein in retirement-related spending.

That spending has become a pressing concern for state and local governments across the United States. They have had to cut spending on services in recent years due to lean revenue while honoring their pension obligations.