SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 California Governor Jerry
Brown and fellow Democrats who control the legislature remain
too far apart on how to overhaul the state's public pensions to
strike a deal before lawmakers break for summer recess this
week, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Brown could not agree to parts of a plan crafted by
Democratic lawmakers in response to his pension proposals,
spokesman Gil Duran said.
"These complex issues cannot be resolved in two days and he
has asked the legislature to continue to work with him over the
recess to resolve the substantial differences," Duran said.
Duran declined to provide details on their differences.
A spokesman for Senate President pro Tem Darrell Steinberg
said talks would resume during the break so lawmakers could
focus on completing two other key bills this week.
Lawmakers may push an $11 billion water bond measure on the
November ballot to 2014 and are discussing legislation needed to
move forward with the sale of voter-approved bonds for the
state's planned high-speed rail network.
Democratic lawmakers have been cool to parts of Brown's
12-point plan for changing California's public-sector pensions
to reduce their costs.
The governor's plan includes proposals for raising
retirement ages for public-sector employees and having them
cover half the cost of payments to retirement accounts.
Brown has also proposed so-called hybrid pension plans for
new public-sector workers, which would combine traditional
pensions and their guaranteed payments with retirement accounts
similar to 401(k)s.
Pension costs have become a top concern across the nation as
state and local governments contend with lean revenue and tight
budgets.
Voters in San Diego and San Jose, California's second and
third most populous cities respectively, in last month's primary
election overwhelmingly approved local measures to alter
pensions over the opposition of public employee unions.
The San Diego measure proposed the city offer 401(k)-style
retirement accounts to new city employees, with the exception of
police officers who will still be provided traditional pensions.
The San Jose measure proposed city employees accept reduced
pension benefits or pay more toward their retirement accounts to
maintain their current benefits.
