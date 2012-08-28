LOS ANGELES Aug 28 California Governor Jerry
Brown and lawmakers have reached a deal to raise public
employees' retirement ages, have them pay more into their
pension accounts, and cap retirement payments in a vast overhaul
of the state's pension system that he says will save $30
billion.
Union leaders panned the deal between Brown and fellow
Democrats who control the legislature and hope to drum up
support for his tax measure on the November ballot by showing
voters they can tackle big challenges.
California faces a huge liability for funding the nation's
largest public pension system, but other states and cities also
have huge pension funding gaps and will be watching the state
closely.
Brown did not get everything he wanted from lawmakers, such
as a hybrid plan that would funnel some contributions into
401(k)-style accounts, and some of the deal's measures will not
affect current employees.
But Brown said at a press event in Los Angeles that the
changes would ensure the state's pension system would be
sustainable.
"We have lived beyond our means," he said. "The chickens are
coming home to roost and this is just one in a series of
countermeasures that will be required over the next decade."
The legislature's Democratic leaders plan for the full state
Senate and Assembly to vote on the changes on Friday, the last
day of the legislature's session for this year.
Democrats have enough votes on their own to approve the
plan, which is based on proposals made by Brown last year. The
legislature's Republican minority endorsed his proposals.
The package of reforms includes provisions that will require
new state and local government workers to split payments to
pension accounts at least evenly with their employers.
Local governments using the state's pension fund to manage
retirement accounts could impose higher payments from employees
if they are unable to negotiate the 50-50 split in five years.
New employees must work two additional years to get maximum
benefits after retirement. Formulas used to calculate pensions
for new employees will be changed, making them less generous.
Government employers will be given more flexibility in
crafting pension plans and new rules will be put in place to
prevent inflated pension payments.
Additionally, savings to the state from employees paying
more toward their pensions will be used to reduce its unfunded
pension liability.
"Anything that reduces the state's unfunded pension
obligation would be a good thing," said Steven Zimmermann,
Western Region managing director at Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services.
Labor groups were stunned by the deal, expected to be
approved in a conference committee later on Tuesday.
"We are outraged that a Democratic governor and Democratic
legislature are taking a wrecking ball to retirement security
for teachers, firefighters, school employees, and police
officers," said Dave Low, chairman of Californians for
Retirement Security, which represents 1.5 million public
employees and retirees.
Outside the state building where Brown unveiled the
agreement, union activists said the deal unfairly bypassed
collective bargaining rights.
"Labor did not have input on this and we are very, very
concerned on what this will mean for rank and file workers,"
said Barbara Maynard, also with Californians for Retirement
Security.
Brown has lobbied lawmakers for a pension package since last
year and has said that putting changes into law is critical for
helping convince voters to support his November tax measure.
If voters reject the measure, California will need to cut
more spending, including more than $5 billion from popular
education programs, to keep its books balanced. The measure
would increase the state sales tax to 7.5 percent from 7.25
percent for 4 years and raise income taxes on Californians
making more than $250,000 a year for 7 years.
"Pension reform is just a big issue for folks these days,"
said Larry Gerston, a political scientist at San Jose State
University. "This helps build his credibility."
Voters in San Jose, California's third largest city,
approved a measure in June to clamp down on pension expenses.
San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed said the deal between Brown and
lawmakers is significant - but urged constitutional changes so
future legislature could not undo them.