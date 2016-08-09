(Adds statement from PG&E, further details on case)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Pacific Gas & Electric Co
was found guilty on Tuesday of several federal
charges stemming from a natural gas pipeline explosion in
California that killed eight people and injured 58 others in
2010, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman said.
The utility was convicted of obstructing an investigation
and violating pipeline safety regulations leading up to the
deadly blast in San Bruno, a city of about 41,000 just south of
San Francisco, spokesman Abraham Simmons said in an email.
The utility faces a maximum fine of $3 million, or $500,000
per guilty count, the unit of Pacific Gas & Electric Corp
said in a statement.
"While we are very much focused on the future, we will never
forget the lessons of the past," PG&E said. "We have made
unprecedented progress in the nearly six years since the tragic
San Bruno accident and we are committed to maintaining our focus
on safety."
The U.S. Attorney's Office accused PG&E of knowingly relying
on "inaccurate or incomplete" infrastructure management records
and failing to investigate its high-pressure natural gas
pipelines after potential hazards had been identified, according
to court records.
The California Public Utilities Commission in 2015 levied a
$1.6 billion fine against PG&E over the blast and other issues,
which the utility did not appeal.
The fine ranks as its largest ever safety-related penalty,
dwarfing a $38 million fine for PG&E over a 2008 natural gas
explosion in the city of Rancho Cordova.
The company has also paid $500 million to settle civil
lawsuits from people who had been injured or family members of
those killed in the blast.
The utility said it has adopted new pipeline safety
standards and spent some $2.7 billion in shareholder funds to
improve its natural gas system.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Chang)