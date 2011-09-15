(Published by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 - California carbon allowances (CCAs) for delivery in 2013 were valued at $18.50/t on Thursday, down nearly 12 percent from a week ago, when sources said allowances had been overvalued.

Prices for the benchmark contract have cooled significantly over the past two weeks as new and seasoned market participants tested price levels for California carbon, according to Point Carbon News' weekly OTC price assessments.

Monday saw a flurry of over-the-counter transactions on the IntercontinentalExchange, with 140,000 2013 CCAs clearing on the platform.

The first such trade on Monday was for 10,000 allowances at $20.50/t, but prices fell through the session with the day's final trade for 25,000 allowances at $18/t.

Monday also saw 5,000 CCAs for 2014 delivery trade at $20/t and 5,000 allowances for delivery in 2015 trade at $21.00/t, making it the second busiest day on ICE since the exchange launched the CCA forward contracts earlier this month.

But the market has been mostly quiet since prices came off on Monday, sources said Thursday.

"I don't think there is much interest in the market at these prices. When it was above $20, people were willing to do stuff but not now," one broker said Thursday.

"The market has sold off this week and last few days have been quiet," a trader said.

On Thursday, traders said there was an $18 bid for 2013 CCAs in the OTC market, but no offers.

FIRST OPTIONS DEAL

Both ICE and the Green Exchange plan to launch options contracts next week, and multiple sources reported an options deal this week for a $10 put with a 50 cent premium for 400 2013 CCA contracts.

The options deal is likely to be cleared on the ICE next week, sources said.

Meanwhile, Barclays' OTC allowance contract (Cafta) has not traded since the launch of the exchange traded products, sources said, and no markets were seen for the 2013 Cafta this week.

In the offset market, Barclays' guaranteed offset contract (Cofta) was bid at $10.50 on Thursday with no offers, sources said, although traders said there would be an effort to get that contract trading over the next few weeks.

Offsets from the destruction of ozone depleting substances (ODS), which is one of the four types of offsets that will be eligible for compliance under California's cap-and-trade system, were bid at $10/t and offered at $10.75/t this week.

No markets were seen for the other three compliance-grade offset types this week, sources said.

FINDING ITS FEET

Sources attributed the overall sluggishness of trading to a lack of compliance buyers in the market.

California is expected to approve the final design of its cap and trade rules next month, which should boost liquidity.

"The market is still trying to find its feet," said John Melby, GreenX's North American managing director.

"The big thing will be when people have allowances in their accounts to trade, and that's still a year away," he said.

REGIONAL GREENHOUSE GAS INITIATIVE

In the northeast's Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), 50,000 December 11 (v09) allowances traded for $1.90/t on Wednesday on the Chicago Climate Futures Exchange (CCFE).

And 93,000 December 11 (v10) allowances traded for $1.90/t, the first trades on the exchange this month. (Reporting By Rory Carroll, Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)