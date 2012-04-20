By Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 California carbon
allowances (CCAs) for delivery in 2013 hit their highest price
this year, gaining $1.85/tonne from the previous week to close
at $15.50/t on Thursday, on the back of new buying, market
sources said.
A total of 245,000 CCAs changed hands this week on the
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE), making it the busiest week for
allowance trading so far this year.
Brokers said a new buyer in the market, which was described
as a firm with a small compliance obligation that was also
interested in speculating on the market, helped kick off
the trading on Monday.
Participants also staked out positions early in the week
ahead of the expected approval of carbon market rules for the
state's three big investor-owned utilities by the California
Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
On Thursday the PUC approved a revised set of market rules
for the companies, which gave the "big three" the green light to
buy and sell allowances and offsets.
That vote kept the rally going on Thursday, sources said.
The PUC's final regulations give the utilities more
flexibility to purchase compliance instruments than had been set
out in an earlier draft of the rules, which was released in
February.
The rules allow Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern
California Edison and San Diego Gass and Electric to enter into
offset forward contracts with credit suppliers and to purchase
allowances directly from exchanges.
"People are pretty excited about that decision," one broker
said Thursday about the vote on the revised rules.
Despite the uptick in CCA volumes, carbon offset credits did
not trade this week.
Credits derived from the destruction of ozone depleting
substances (ODS) were bid at $7.50/t with an asking price of
$8.50/t, broker said.
A trader said the surge in activity was part of a larger
belief that the market would start on time.
"People are beginning to realize that this program is
actually going to get off the ground at some point," the trader
said.
"Buying around $15 with a $10 auction floor is a pretty good
trade. If (the California Air Resources Board) went ahead and
finished all the program details sooner rather than later, I
think we would see a material uptick in liquidity," he said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
