By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 28 Backers of a
referendum aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs in
California said Wednesday that they had gathered more than
enough signatures to place their measure on the November, 2016,
ballot in the most populous U.S. state.
The measure by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation would require
the state to pay no more for prescription medications than does
the federal Veterans Administration, which negotiates
aggressively with drug companies.
"If prices are lower, the burden on taxpayers is going to be
lower," said Michael Weinstein, the organization's longtime
president. "It's also going to trickle down to the copays and
costs of what people pay for pharmaceuticals."
The Los Angeles based organization, which provides services
to AIDS and HIV patients and is involved in public health
advocacy, has collected nearly 550,000 signatures from
California voters to place the measure on the ballot, more than
the 366,000 valid signatures needed, Weinstein said in an
exclusive interview with Reuters.
The group plans to file the signatures with the state on
Nov. 2.
The measure is expected to generate fierce opposition from
the pharmaceutical industry, which already has a war chest of
about $10 million in a campaign account set up to fight
initiatives in California that it opposes.
According to the state's campaign finance website, donations
include $5.7 million from Johnson & Johnson, and $2.8
million from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
A spokeswoman for the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America was not immediately available for
comment Wednesday night.
But earlier this month the industry organization told the
Sacramento Bee newspaper that it would fight the referendum if
it reaches the ballot.
Weinstein said the organization had tried for years to
persuade the California legislature to adopt laws that would
control spiraling pharmaceutical costs in the state, to no
avail.
He predicted that anger over high prices for prescription
drugs would lead to strong support for the measure. Prices paid
by the state would be tied to those negotiated by the Veterans
Administration, because the federal agency has negotiated rates
for the drugs that it buys that are 20 percent to 25 percent
lower than most other customers pay.
The organization is also seeking to qualify a similar
measure for the ballot in Ohio. Three years ago, it successfully
backed a ballot measure requiring adult film actors in Los
Angeles to use condoms. The organization is currently backing a
statewide version of that measure.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein)