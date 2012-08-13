SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 California's electricity
grid operator has taken the rare step of asking residents and
businesses to reduce their power use for a third time this month
as a stubborn heat wave taxes the state's stretched system.
After getting past a hot spell last week that threatened to
be the power grid's biggest test in five years, California's
Independent Grid Operator (CAISO) issued a new "flex" alert for
Tuesday, citing higher-than-expected temperatures.
Peak electricity demand for Monday was forecast at 47,489
megawatts, and Tuesday's demand was forecast to peak around
47,500 MW, leaving just 9 percent of unused capacity. If
reserves fall to 6-7 percent, the state will issue a stage 1
emergency, an event that last happened in the summer of 2007.
Californians are asked to set their thermostat to 78 degrees
Fahrenheit (25.5 Celsius) or higher, turn off unnecessary lights
and appliances, and to use major appliances in the morning or
late evening.
The warning runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on
Tuesday.
While no formal request was issued for Monday, conservation
was encouraged.
"Conservation is helpful today, and we see it as critical
for tomorrow," said Steven Greenlee, a CAISO spokesman.
Power plants supplying the state were expected to produce
about 52,000 MW on Monday and Tuesday after accounting for
unplanned outages at a handful of facilities.
Rolling blackouts would occur only if reserves were forecast
to fall below 3 percent.
Greenlee called Friday's flex alert a success, with
conservation efforts freeing nearly 1,000 MW of electricity.