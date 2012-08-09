UPDATE 5-Oil slips further below $56 on report of U.S. inventory jump
* High OPEC compliance with supply cuts has muted impact on prices
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 California's electricity grid operator issued a state-wide alert on Thursday warning users to try and curb power usage in coming days because a fast-approaching, major heat wave may place undue strain on an already taxed network this week.
The exceptionally rare power warning from the most populous state in the country comes as California struggles to meet surging electricity demand.
On Thursday, the California ISO issued a "flex" alert urging consumers to reduce power usage especially in the afternoons, when air-conditioning dramatically ramps up demand. (Reporting By Rory Carroll)
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved edible oil margins in Brazil, and forecast stronger earnings growth in 2017.
JERUSALEM, Feb 15 The chief executive of Paz Oil , Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, has been questioned by police over allegations he bribed public officials, the company said on Wednesday.