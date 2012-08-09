* First major test of grid since 2007 emergency
* Unusual warning comes as heat wave races toward California
* Last widespread outages hit California, Arizona and Mexico
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 California's electricity
grid operator issued a rare state-wide alert o n T hursday warning
users to try and curb power usage in coming days as an
approaching heat wave threatens to severely strain its already
taxed network.
The unusual power warning presages the biggest test of the
most-populous state's electricity grid since 2007, when a state
of emergency was declared.
The California Independent System Operation, or CAISO, a
not-for-profit corporation charged with operating the majority
of the state's high-voltage grid, issued a "flex" alert urging
consumers to reduce power usage especially in the afternoons,
when air-conditioning dramatically ramps up demand.
CAISO is bracing for the heat wave and struggling to
compensate for the loss of the 2,150 Megawatt (MW) San Onofre
nuclear power plant. That plant will be offline at least through
the end of the summer, following the discovery of a small
radiation leak earlier this year.
The CAISO said the situation was exacerbated when a "large
unit" or power generator went offline unexpectedly on Thursday.
It did not elaborate but said it will reveal more later in the
day.
Businesses and homes were urged to curb use, starting
Thursday, during the peak consumption hours of 11:00 a.m. to 6
p.m., through Sunday.
California's two major utility companies, Pacific Gas &
Electric (PG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE)
, asked industrial customers to limit consumption
during the hot spell, officials from both firms said.
"We are having above-normal temperatures, especially on the
coast," Steven Greenlee, a CAISO spokesman, told Reuters. "We've
got higher demand because of the temperatures and, as we had
anticipated when San Onofre went offline, supplies are getting
tighter."
EMERGENCY
The current heat wave will be the biggest test of the power
grid since 2007, when a "stage 1" emergency was declared after
operating electricity reserves fell between 7 and 6 percent.
CAISO has also ordered power-plant owners and transmission
operators across the state to limit maintenance activities that
might jeopardize equipment availability due to the high electric
demands.
Despite the consumption alert, Greenlee said the state is
not in danger of blackouts at this point.
"We would take other steps and release another warning
before that would take place," he said.
Peak electricity demand for Thursday through Sunday ranges
from 43,000 MW to 47,125 MW, CAISO said. The state is capable of
producing up to 58,600 MW, according to CAISO.
The all-time peak demand was 50,270 MW, which occurred on
July 24, 2006.
California is no stranger to blackouts, having experienced
costly power outages in 2000 and 2001. It was later revealed
that those blackouts were the result of power market
manipulation, not supply-demand fundamentals.
The most recent major outage occurred in September of last
year, when a "human error" left nearly 5 million people across
parts of California, Arizona and Mexico without power.
CAISO said Thursday's peak demand could reach 47,125 MW,
which would surpass last summer's peak demand of 45,545 MW, set
in early September. It would also exceed CAISO's forecast for
peak power use this summer of 46,342 MW, under normal weather
conditions.
California's all-time peak demand hit 50,270 MW on July 24,
2006 amid a heat wave. Since then, the economic recession and
moderate weather have cut the state's electric needs.
Power consumption will ease on Friday, but the hot weather
will keep demand unusually high through Sunday, CAISO said.
Wholesale electric prices for Friday delivery in Southern
California slipped to the mid-$50s per megawatt-hour, down $7
from an 18-month high set on We dnesday.
Next-day power prices at the Palo Verde hub and the
Mid-Columbia hub in Pacific Northwest also eased from Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by
Dan Grebler)