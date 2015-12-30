Dec 29 A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck east of Los Angeles on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, which was very shallow at only 3.1 miles (5 km) below the earth, was centered three miles (4.8 km)northwest of Rialto, east of Los Angeles. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)